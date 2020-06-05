How to talk to your kids about George Floyd’s death

"I think sometimes we want to teach our kids as parents that we don't see color, but that's more offensive," Woodard said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As cities and social media explode with anger over the death of George Floyd, the man who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck, it raises the question — How should you talk to your kids about what’s going on?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 29: Protesters march by U.S. Bank Stadium in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations and protests have been ongoing since Floyd’s death in police custody on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

I feel like racism is learned and it starts on those playgrounds. ALYSSA WILLIAMS, MOTHER OF THREE

You may remember Alyssa Williams from a story we did back in April.



Her husband, Brandon Williams, plays football for the Baltimore Ravens.

“I think it’s great that our kids, and even my family and even some of his family are getting to be exposed to the opposite cultures,” Williams said.

The Williams have three mixed-race children together — ages seven, three, and 11 months.

Their seven-year-old has autism, so the topic of race hasn’t been a conversation until now.

“A lot of times at this age, at three-years-old, those are the very beginning conversations,” Williams said. “They start now, not whenever they experience it when they are older.”

With the death of George Floyd provoking protests across the nation, Williams feels it’s more important than ever to make sure parents are teaching their children that it’s okay to look and be different.





As much as we want to say that you don’t see color, you also have to respect the color and respect where each individual might’ve come from. ALYSSA WILLIAMS, MOTHER OF THREE

Licensed Professional Counselor Corretta Woodard said she agrees with Williams.

“I think sometimes we want to teach our kids as parents that we don’t see color, but that’s more offensive,” Woodard said.

Woodard said she thinks parents shouldn’t stray away from encouraging their kids to see differences and should help them to understand and embrace them.

“When children are younger they’re more curious and sometimes we want to silence those awkward conversations but really embrace those curiosity moments because you can use those as teaching moments,” Woodard said. “I think the focus should be cultivating positive self-worth and really helping kids understand who they are, where they come from, and really educate them about their heritage.”



Woodard said it’s important that when you speak to your kids about the things that are going on around the world surrounding Floyd’s death, that parents be as honest and open as they can.

“Kids know a lot more than we really give them credit [for],” she said.

She said it’s also very important that parents figure out their biases before starting the conversation because that’s what they’re going to teach their children.

“If you have negative biases or negative things that are in your heart, that’s what you’re going to teach your children,” she said. “It’s important for parents to have their own healing and to have their own healthy perspective because we can only teach our children from our own life experiences.”

