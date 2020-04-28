How Tyson Foods tries to protect employees from COVID-19

Chairman John Tyson released a statement Sunday — saying how difficult it's been to protect the company's 100,000 workers during the pandemic.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As food processing plants shut down across the country, many people are wondering how Tyson Foods is handling COVID-19.

KNWA/KFTA has received multiple messages from viewers wanting to know how Tyson Foods is keeping its employees safe, while also keeping food on people’s tables.

Chairman John Tyson released a statement Sunday — saying how difficult it’s been to protect the company’s 100,000 workers during the pandemic.





He said the poultry giant is requiring all facilities to supply masks for workers, relaxing attendance policies to encourage workers to stay home when they’re sick, and providing work-station dividers and more space in the breakrooms.

We also are waving co-payments and deductibles for doctors visits for COVID-19 testing. DEREK BURLESON, TYSON FOODS

Tyson Spokesperson Derek Burleson said if there’s a confirmed case of COVID-19 at one of its facilities, it will notify anyone who’s been in contact with that person.

He said if a team member does test positive, they will remain on leave until a health official says it’s okay to return to work.

KNWA/KFTA still has questions Tyson wasn’t able to comment on — like specific locations for NWA employees who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, and how many Tyson employees have the virus.

For Tyson Foods Chairman John Tyson’s full statement, click here.