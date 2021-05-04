How variants are detected in Arkansas

How many variants are there of the COVID-19 virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

Right now, the state is reporting nearly 90 variants of concern, but Dr. Dillaha believes that number is much higher.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 variants are on the rise in Arkansas, but how does the state detect them?

According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Arkansas Department of Health is investigating people who’ve been vaccinated, but still get sick with COVID-19.

They are also investigating when ‘clusters cases’ of the COVID-19 virus is found within households.

These tests are then sent to analyze the genetic sequence of the virus to see if a variant is spotted.

Dr. Dillaha said there are four variants of concern detected in the state, but the UK variant is spiraling.

It has become the predominant variant in the U.S. and I think very soon it’ll be the predominant variant in Arkansas. DR. JENNIFER DILLAHA, STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST, ADH

