HRC holds meeting on LGBTQ+ rights

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A conference was held today by the Human Rights Campaign as a means to further the national conversation on recent legislation passed by a number of states, including Arkansas, which affects the LGBTQ+ community.  

The meeting included the President of the HRC, a Doctor and Chief of Adolescent Medicine, and numerous individuals who these bills affect. One of whom is an Arkansan mom of a trans daughter.

“What they’re doing is doubling down on the impacts of structural inequities that already exist for our people. We know that black and brown folks already have a hard time accessing medical care,” says Jasmine Banks.  

President of the HRC, Alphonso David, says bills like these have also promoted a wave of trans hate and adds 2021 is on track to be the deadliest year for trans individuals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter