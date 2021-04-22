HRC holds meeting on LGBTQ+ rights

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A conference was held today by the Human Rights Campaign as a means to further the national conversation on recent legislation passed by a number of states, including Arkansas, which affects the LGBTQ+ community.

The meeting included the President of the HRC, a Doctor and Chief of Adolescent Medicine, and numerous individuals who these bills affect. One of whom is an Arkansan mom of a trans daughter.

“What they’re doing is doubling down on the impacts of structural inequities that already exist for our people. We know that black and brown folks already have a hard time accessing medical care,” says Jasmine Banks.

President of the HRC, Alphonso David, says bills like these have also promoted a wave of trans hate and adds 2021 is on track to be the deadliest year for trans individuals.