Hundreds of bikers coming to town; ‘Rally Off Exit 86’ kicks off today & several biker events planned in NWA

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Listen up biker enthusiast, the ‘Rally off exit 86’ kicks off Wednesday. It’s an annual tradition for people to make their way to Northwest Arkansas for bikers events and one of the big stops is at the Pig Trail Haley-Davidson in Rogers. The festivities run through Sunday and are a place for people to come together and share their love for the bike culture.

Now Bikes Blues and BBQ was postponed after losing its main stage at U of A’s Baum Walker Stadium. This was after Washington Regional urged the university and organizers to hold off on the event, expressing concerns over hospitals being at full capacity.

Now that didn’t stop other events from taking place, like at the Rally Off Exit 86. The majority of the activities are held outdoors. Folks can expect to see lots of cool bikes, demo rides, live music and dozens of vendors.

“We’re doing it for the customers. People are educated about covid by now and they are adults and they know how to make decisions for themselves and what’s best for them. And they wanted us to do something so we are going to do something.. So we are going to be here to support them because they support us,” said Kyle Johnson, General Manager, Pig Trail Harley-Davidson.

Pig trail Harley-Davidson is also hosting events at its Eureka Springs location.

Rogers Bikes on the Bricks, Frisco Inferno BBQ competition also happening in downtown Rogers this weekend with food, live music and again lots of bikes.

Karen Wagaman is the Vice President of downtown development with the Rogers-Lowell Chambers of Commerce. She says the pandemic has been hard on local businesses and these events have a positive impact on the local economy.

“The hospitality industry, the bars the restaurants, the hotels are all benefiting from any and all visitors, we have to this region, as we are still in covid it is important for these we know that it is still important for these businesses to take advantage of opportunities of people coming into our region,” said Wagaman.

She adds there is a big bikers community in Rogers which is also home to 6 motorcycle dealerships. Biker lovers have plenty of places to check out new rides.

Wagaman says there were some safety changes to the Frisco inferno event like limiting entry. She says folks are encouraged to wear a mask when appropriate and to stick with their groups. There will be a vaccination clinic at the bbq competition event Saturday.

With so many bikers in town, there are some safety precautions drivers should keep in mind. The motorcycle safety foundation says to take an extra moment to look for motorcycles, before making turns or switching lanes. It is hard to judge a motorcycle’s speed so predict that it is closer than it looks and allow for more distance between your car and motorcycles.