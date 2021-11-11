Hundreds of flags honor veterans in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Field of Honor has hundreds of flags on display that represent people serving in the military and veterans.

A Veteran’s Day ceremony put on by the Bentonville Rotary Club was held near the flags Thursday. Local veteran, Mark Mallett, served in the Marines for 21 years.

“The fact that they are here and they are supporting us, really is part of the community,” Mallett said. “At the same time I’m honoring them because that’s what I was here for.”

Vice Admiral Luke McCollum, said the flags hold deep significance to him and fellow veterans.

“As I look out at all of these flags it’s reminiscent of all the places I have served and seeing the flags in this arrangement is absolutely convicting to me,” McCollum said.

Mallett said Veteran’s Day is a time to reflect on the actions taken by those who served.

“They dedicated a portion of their life to service, to their community, their country and sometimes the world,” Mallett said.

The Field of Honor flag display will be up until this weekend.