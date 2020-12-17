Huntsville doctor tests positive for COVID-19

"A lot of assistance from my nurses, even some of my students, have hosted my ability to see patients even though I'm at home and in isolation."

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Huntsville physician tested positive for COVID-19, but despite working with some of the most vulnerable, his diagnosis is not stopping him from caring for patients.

I was in the clinic and suddenly started feeling pretty poorly. DR. TRAVIS EMBRY

Dr. Travis Embry with Boston Mountain Rural Health Center and Meadowview Health and Rehab in Huntsville tested positive for COVID-19 on December 9.

He said working in a rural area, staffing is always a struggle, but thanks to things such as ZOOM, they’ve been able to care for patients outside of the clinic during this pandemic.

I felt very poor, but I felt like I could see patients so I’ve been seeing patients virtually since then. DR. TRAVIS EMBRY

It’s not ideal, but Dr. Embry said it’s one of the many ways healthcare workers can try and stay afloat during this public health crisis.

“COVID-19 is real for people who wonder, it is real,” He said. “Doing all the things that say, ‘I respect you’ to other people is the best thing that we can do at this time.”

Dr. Embry said if all goes as planned, he’ll be back to work on Monday.