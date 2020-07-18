Huntsville high school seniors prepare to graduate

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Huntsville High school seniors, taking steps towards a major milestone, graduation.

“We were all adamant about making sure that the kids had a proper, well what we call a proper graduation and as close to normal as possible because it’s important,” said High school Principal Roxanne Enix.

More than 125 Huntsville high school seniors in caps and gowns will take that final walk across the stage at the Huntsville Eagles Football Stadium.

“The graduates have to be 12 feet away from the public and they have to be 6 feet apart from each other. It’s probably going to take the entire football field to make that happen…but that’s what we are going to do,” said Enix.

She said they’re able to fill the stadium up to 66% capacity. Each student has limited tickets and everyone must wear a mask. Staff will be there to help with crowd control and make sure people are following the guidelines.

Yellow caution tape is placed on bleachers to mark areas families should avoid sitting and blue markers every six feet to keep families separated from each other.

“I definitely think it’s worth wearing the mask and only having 6 people come. It’s worth it just to see everybody,” said Josie Sisk.

She’s one of the graduating seniors, heading off to John Brown University in Siloam Springs to study education. Sisk said she missed out on most of her senior year but is glad to be able to create these final memories with her classmates.

“You go to school with the same people since kindergarten pretty much and I think it’s really important to have that last moment to say goodbye.”

“There’s a lot to it but like I said it’s worth it because I think we have to do what we can to make sure they get what they deserve.”

The district will live stream the ceremony and a drive-thru diploma pick up is scheduled for July 20 at the high school from 2 to 5 pm.