Huntsville Kiwanis Club feeds community

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday, July 25, the Huntsville Kiwanis Club worked to feed its community.

The club hosted a no-contact drive-thru food giveaway at the Madison County Courthouse as a way to show appreciation to the people of the city.

Huntsville Kiwanis Club President Derek Witt said this type of event is right on brand for what the Kiwanis Club is all about.

Knowing just how much people need at this time with everything going on, it makes it all the sweeter. Derek Witt, President, Huntsville Kiwanis Club

Witt said volunteers included local football players and members of the Kiwanis International Organization.

The club was prepared to feed around 500 people.