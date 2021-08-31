Hutchinson: Razorback football games won’t be COVID-19 ‘superspreaders’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorback football team will play its first game of the season Saturday. On Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reiterated his support for the season and confidence that the team’s COVID-19 plan will keep fans safe despite a surging virus throughout the state.

“As long as they follow those [guidelines] and the public cooperates in it, I hope it’ll be a very safe time,” Hutchinson said.

The stadium will require masks indoors, per campus policy. This includes club seating, restrooms and the “Hog Heaven” gift shop.

“I think as a fan base, we’ve learned a lot about how to deal with crowds in this pandemic,” said Kevin Trainor, a spokesperson for Razorback Athletics. “There’s hand-sanitizing stations. Also, we encourage people to maintain social distancing when that’s possible.”

The stadium can accept full capacity this season.

“We’re very excited that the fans are going to be able to come back,” Trainor. “We’ll be able to be at full capacity.”

Trainor said the goal is to provide a safe environment consistently.

“We just want fans to come, have a great time, be safe and be here the next week and weeks after that to cheer on the Hogs,” Trainor.