Hutchinson, Smith spoke with country’s top infectious disease doctor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) announced Friday that he and Arkansas’ Dept. of Health secretary had a phone conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease doctor.

Fauci often speaks alongside President Trump during the White House’s daily press briefings, and he’s seen by many as the foremost voice in the country’s medical leadership dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week. Dr. Nate Smith, the Dept. of Health secretary, said he’d like to talk to Fauci about what Arkansas is doing to slow the spread.

Fauci’s been a proponent of stay-at-home or shelter-in-place mandates in all states.

The governor said he highlighted Arkansas’ “targeted response” to the outbreak and showed what he said are positive figures and statistics. Smith said the nationally-recognized doctor asked what the state needs from his staff.

“I was pleased with his stamp of approval on what we’re doing and the direction we’re going in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

The governor later tweeted a video of Fauci speaking about Arkansas in a Washington press briefing.

“I spoke with the governors of Arkansas and Wyoming, who are really committed to make sure that they don’t get into the situation where they’re gonna have spikes in their state, and they’re doing the kinds of thing that they don’t get recognized [for],” Fauci said. “I just want to give a shoutout to them. They’re doing an extraordinary job.”

The conversation was especially meaningful to Smith, who said he’d admired Fauci for some time and told the doctor as much during the call.