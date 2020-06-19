“I cried a lot for my son”: inmate bonded out of Benton County jail due to rampant COVID-19 outbreak

"Nobody got asked if they wanted a mask," Saucedo said. "They denied that for us."

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway reports that 164 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those positive cases, only one detainee was showing symptoms.

It feels sad in there. If you have someone in there come see them and see how they’re living. It’s not fair. It’s not okay. They are treating us like animals. ANGEL SAUCEDO, FORMER INMATE, BENTON COUNTY JAIL



COURTESY OF LINDA CAMARILLO

Angel Saucedo was released on a $25,000 bond Thursday, June 18, after the announcement from Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway.

“I didn’t want to catch the virus,” Saucedo said.

Saucedo’s mother, Linda Camarillo, bonded him out because she feared for his life.

“It’s scary, it’s very scary,” Camarillo said. “I cried a lot for my son.”

They didn’t take any proper procedures or care to sanitize the area. ANGEL SAUCEDO, FORMER INMATE, BENTON COUNTY JAIL

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said the staff has been taking this virus very seriously.

“We’ve done really good at avoiding this, but unfortunately it’s here and we knew it would be at some point,” he said. “We avoided it as long as we could [by] keeping the inmates safe.”

Sheriff Holloway said the Benton County Sheriff’s Office provides masks to inmates, but it’s left up to them to wear them or not.

“We’re doing everything that we can to make sure everyone is safe while they are here, including the employees,” he said.

For those who have never been inside the Benton County jail, this is one of the cleanest jails around. SHERIFF SHAWN HOLLOWAY, BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Saucedo, who was jailed for failure to appear and drugs, said that’s not true.

“Nobody got asked if they wanted a mask,” Saucedo said. “They denied that for us.”

He said he feels fortunate to have gotten out of the jail, in what he said was right in the nick of time.

“The way they run it,” Saucedo said. “It feels wrong, it feels corrupt.”