“I feel like I’m on the deck of the Titanic looking at an iceberg here”: Infectious disease specialist gives insight to recent COVID-19 models

A local infectious disease specialist said we're already stretched thin so if these projections become a reality, it'll be devastating.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Recent COVID-19 models show the Natural State doesn’t have enough ICU beds or ventilators to handle projected hospitalizations.

This will be absolutely horrible. I’ve told people I feel like I am on the deck of the Titanic looking at an iceberg here. DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

On Tuesday, June 23, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas isn’t expected to hit its peak in COVID-19 cases for another few months.

“They predicted that the peak time would probably be September 30, 2020,” he said.





According to recent models, the mean-case estimates show we’ll reach 133,000 cases by the end of September — with almost 1,000 people in the intensive care unit and nearly 7,000 on ventilators.

Arkansas hospitals wouldn’t have enough ICU beds to handle these numbers.

These are very very high numbers that you see. GOV ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

The worst case scenario projected the Natural State could hit as many as 251,000 cases.

Under this scenario, the state would run out of ventilators.

“We’ve continued to try and acquire new ventilators into our statewide inventory, we have acquired some,” Governor Hutchinson said on Tuesday. “We have more on order, and so we’re preparing even [for the] worst-case scenario, but certainly hope that will be avoided.”

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Hennigan said regardless of how many ventilators we have, hospitals will be overwhelmed if the numbers play out like these models project.

“There has got to be an urgency,” he said. “This is something people have got to take seriously because if they don’t, I really worry we are going to be in a horrible place in a month or two.”

Dr. Hennigan said in his medical opinion, the only thing we can do to try and prevent these predictions from coming true is by requiring masks be worn.

“This isn’t a thing about politics,” he said. “It’s just being safe and I don’t think people have any idea how bad this going to be unless things change.”

My experience with Arkansans is you give them information, they will make good judgments. We’re trying to give them good information so they make good decisions in terms of public health. GOV ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

He said he knows the governor has left this up to the community to so or not, so his plea is that Arkansans be responsible and not make this nightmare a reality.

“This is a choice we need to make and if we don’t, we’re going to pay for it,” Dr. Hennigan said.