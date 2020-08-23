‘I have a strong faith, and I know that I’m needed.’ Springdale school nurse prepares for resumed classes amid pandemic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When classes resume Monday, school nurses will be community heroes Arkansas kids depend on. One Springdale nurse said her work’s never been more important.

Springdale Har-Ber students know Stacey Hubbard well. She’s been a school nurse for five years. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said it’s important to inform students about the proper way to handle in-class learning.

“We’ll be giving out information every week on how to wear your masks, how to properly take them off, hand washing,” Hubbard said.

As classes prepare to reopen, Hubbard said she understands the risks.

“There is a small amount [of me] that may be a little apprehensive, but I have a strong faith,” Hubbard said. “I know that I’m needed.”

After stints in the military and nursing in an emergency room, Hubbard said she still hasn’t seen anything quite like the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, she said her experience aids in her preparedness.

“I feel like I have a good knowledge base to go forward with what we’re doing,” Hubbard said.

Nurses are considered essential personnel, said Dr. Jose Romero of the Arkansas Dept. of Health, meaning they’re treated a bit differently under the guidelines.

“They’ve been given PPE that’s appropriate for them, and we will guide the Dept. of Education regarding these individuals,” Romero said.

Hubbard said Har-Ber has multiple school nurses, which will be important if one needs to quarantine. The administration provided ample personal protective equipment, she said.

“They’ve been very good about giving us what we need,” Hubbard said.

If school shuts down for virtual-only classes, Hubbard said she’ll still perform eye exams and routine nurse activities for students.

“I love being here,” Hubbard said. “I’m going to go forward. If there are kids here, if there are staff here [who get infected], whether it’s one or 1,000, I’m here.”