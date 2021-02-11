ICY ROADS: Pea Ridge woman offers to pick up groceries

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pea Ridge woman put an all-call on Facebook, offering to get groceries at the store for anyone needing anything.

Haley Grace, of Pea Ridge, put this post on Facebook on Thursday, February 11.

KNWA/FOX 24 asked her why she decided to offer this kind service.

Grace said living in Idaho for a few years, she is comfortable driving in wintry conditions, and knowing others in the area aren’t, she wanted to lend a helping hand.

Being a mom, I know how parents can get sometimes not being able to get out and get things that they desperately need so I was like why not? I’m in town anyway why not? HALEY GRACE, PEA RIDGE RESIDENT



HALEY GRACE AND HER FAMILY

What Grace did was a random act of kindness, but there are resources out there for those who need assistance.

One example is Angles on Ice, it’s a program that picks up and drops of healthcare workers who need to get to their shifts in inclement weather.

If you know someone in the area helping out during this winter storm, let us know!

You can do that by emailing us at news@knwa.com.

KWe would love to share!