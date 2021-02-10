ICY ROADS: Volunteers help get NWA healthcare workers to and from their shifts

"My coworkers who are there now, they need to go home to their families so it's a real miracle we have Angels on Ice."

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of people are volunteering their time and gas money to make sure healthcare workers get to their shifts, despite the cold temps and dangerous roads.

That’s not a place where you want people calling into work. JASON WINCHESTER, ANGELS ON ICE COORDINATOR

Angels on Ice is a program where volunteers help get hospital staff to and from work during inclement weather.

All healthcare workers need to do is make a simple call, and volunteers like Angels On Ice Coordinator, Jason Winchester, will come to pick you up and drop you off.

It’s a way to give back to the community. JASON WINCHESTER, ANGELS ON ICE COORDINATOR



This is exactly what Labor and Delivery Nurse, Peyton Madison, had to do after her car slid into a ditch before her shift on Wednesday, February 10.

“There would be no other option if it wasn’t for Angels on Ice to be able to come and get us,” she said.

Madison’s coworker, Lillian Bingham, also needed assistance.

“It’s really helpful because I’m terrified to drive in ice and snow,” she said.

Bingham’s driveway is very steep.

“It’s just one solid sheet of ice right now,” she said.

In a time where these healthcare workers are already experiencing a lot of uncertainties, they said this act of kindness helps give them the drive to carry on.

It just makes you feel a little bit more secure knowing that you’re not going to have to call in, you’re not going to have to put your coworkers in a bind because you’re not there. LILLIAN BINGHAM, LABOR AND DELIVERY NURSE

I am so thankful for our angels! PEYTON MADISON, LABOR AND DELIVERY NURSE

If you or someone you know is in need of a ride to or from work, you can set it up through the Angels on Ice Facebook page (@angeldrivers) or you can do it through your work facility.

Angels on Ice has a GoFundMe for fuel donations.