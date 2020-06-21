‘I’m fighting for the day when she can come home.’ Balloon release honors Morgan Nick’s 25-year disappearance anniversary

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been 25 years since Morgan Nick disappeared in Alma. The story made national headlines, and investigators still don’t know what happened to her. People gathered to honor the anniversary by releasing balloons with her information attached.

“No one has ever proved to me that Morgan is not out there and that she can’t come home,” said Colleen Nick, Morgan’s mother and creator of the Morgan Nick Foundation. “So, I’m fighting for the day when she can come home, and if she didn’t survive, I’m still fighting for her to come home.”

Both of Nick’s parents spoke, thanking people for attending the gathering at First Baptist Church in Alma. Hundreds of balloons were released after a service that featured music, speeches and a clip of an upcoming documentary about the disappearance.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) appeared to give his own speech, and he said Nick’s disappearance had a direct impact on the agencies and programs that’ve been created to prevent similar scenarios.