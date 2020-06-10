‘I’m here to serve in a lot of different capacities.’ Washington County Sheriff to join state law enforcement task force

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People across the Arkansas are protesting police brutality. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) announced a new law enforcement task force, which he said indicates the state’s listening to calls for change. For those living in Washington County, a familiar face will join the team.

“The most critical element of law enforcement is trust,” Hutchinson said in a Tuesday news conference. “Trust with the community, trust with individuals, trust that you’re acting with integrity within the law.”

Hutchinson announced the task force will review law enforcement training and policy. It’ll also create a statewide database for complaints about officers. One member of the task force, which is expected to submit a final report to Hutchinson by Dec. 31, is Sheriff Tim Helder from Washington County.

Helder has served in his role since 2005, and he said this community has given him a quality glimpse at the ideas posed by activist groups and those who’ve called for police reform. In fact, he said he was aware of the arguments long before they joined the national conversation on the heels of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd was a black Minnesota man who died in police custody. Four officers were arrested after videos showed them acting grossly improper, including one holding his knee on Floyd’s neck. the incident inspired nationwide demonstrations about police brutality, race relations and civil rights.

Helder said he received a call from the governor’s liaison Monday night to let him know he would be appointed. He wasn’t sure what his role would be, but he said he’s looking forward to working with other law enforcement minds, many of whom serve in areas with different backgrounds.

Washington County’s law enforcement community is “progressive” and “forward thinking”, Helder said, which he attributes as reasons why last week’s large Fayetteville protest organically ended peacefully. He credited organizers and protesters for using their voices and exuding a willingness to work with the sheriff’s office and local police to find the best solution for how to approach the event.

Helder said he hopes to take that success to the task force, and he likened the Northwest Arkansas community’s relationship with his deputies to a bank transaction.

“We’ve made that investment, and so therefore, the community is making deposits into our account,” Helder said. “When we had a negative [situation] like we did [with Floyd’s death], then perhaps the fallout is not so great.”

A situation earlier this year saw activism spur tangible change in Washington County’s system. Like in several Arkansas counties, the sheriff’s office subscribed to a federal contract in which they held certain detainees for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). After significant pushback from community members, Helder announced he would suspend the contract indefinitely.

Still, Helder said his ultimate responsibility is to uphold his constitutional mandate. He said ideas like defunding the police are “irresponsible” but added he’s open to certain changes if the task force finds them viable. He said the open dialogue doesn’t isn’t just at work.

“Even talking to my son, he adheres to different beliefs than I do about this, and we’ll have conversations about it,” Helder said. “He’s outside law enforcement, so he has a different way of doing things.”

Though Helder’s exact role isn’t yet known, he summed up his intentions succinctly.

“I’m here to serve in a lot of different capacities,” Helder said.