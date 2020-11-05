‘I’m proud.’ Springdale’s first minority city council member reflects on making history, adds there’s work to be done

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kevin Flores’ victory Tuesday marked the first time a minority candidate won a Springdale City Council race. Aside from the history itself, Flores said he’ll try to bridge the gap between city leadership and the Hispanic community.

Throughout Flores’ campaign, he tried to downplay the prominence of race amid controversies surrounding his opponent, Rick Evans, who tried to make it into the biggest issue. Evans, who served on the council since the late 1990s, was accused of distributing misleading campaign materials and referring to Flores by racist term at a meeting.

“I reached out to everybody across the board,” Flores said.

After handily winning Tuesday, Flores took some time to recognize his place in Springdale history.

“I’m proud,” Flores said. “It’s an honor.”

Mayor Doug Sprouse said Flores’ diverse background benefits an all-white council, but he noted that it’s just a part of Flores’ qualifications that’ll boost Springdale’s leadership.

“I do think that Kevin will do a wonderful job,” Sprouse said. “He’s also a very well-qualified candidate, and he’ll be a great asset and bring a unique perspective to the council.”

Some members of Springdale’s Latinx community criticized Flores for not being overtly vocal about racial and cultural issues during the campaign. Arkansas United’s Mireya Reith said now that he’s on the council, he has a big opportunity to give those people a voice and support the community across the board.

“He has never shied away from his ethnic roots,” Reith said. “He has definitely reached out to a broad cross section of the community to get different perspectives.”

Flores said the negativity from some swaths of Springdale faded away at the polls, something he attributes to his standing in the community.

“When this negativity started going out during the campaign, I think people saw through that and said, ‘Hey, we know this guy,’” Flores said.

Flores said it’s time to move forward and forget the campaign squabbles. He’s ready to get to work.

“Let’s come to the table and move forward together,” Flores said.