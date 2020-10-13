Importance of staying connected to those in isolation

In this March 2020 photo provided by Inova Fairfax Hospital, a nurse at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va., plays a game of tic-tac-toe with a patient who is in isolation due to COVID-19. In a time of anxiety and isolation, simple acts of kindness from hospital workers are giving comfort to patients and their families. (Inova Fairfax Hospital via AP)

"I think that people are just isolating all together too much and that's what's leading to a lot of the concerns we're seeing."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Strict visitor guidelines at local hospitals are proving to have lasting effects for Arkansas patients.

We’re seeing some pretty serious concerns as a result of isolation. Rates of suicide are going up. BRANDI DORSEY, LICENSED PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR

Licensed Professional Counselor Brandi Dorsey said a connection to the outside world can be critical to the healing and recovery of people in isolation.

“Anticipating something good right now is awesome,” Dorsey said.

Physical distance does not mean social distance. BRANDI DORSEY, LICENSED PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR

Multiple Northwest Arkansas hospitals, including Mercy, Northwest Health, and Washington Regional, have all decided to revise visitor restrictions.

The facilities went from only allowing visitors in limited circumstances in July, to now allowing intensive care unit patients one visitor per day.

We really want to open up the visitation slowly, just to make sure we don’t have another surge and have to pull all the visitation back. CHARLOTTE RANKIN, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER / CHIEF NURSING OFFICER, MERCY ROGERS

Mercy Rogers Chief Administrative and Chief Nursing Officer Charlotte Rankin said as a clinician, she knows first hand how important it is for patients to have loved ones around.

“We want to allow our patients to have family there, it means a lot to me,” she said. ” I think about my family and the abilities to see my mother, [who’s] 75 years old, ‘if she was in the hospital would I be able to see her?'”

As hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to spike, Rankin said she wants hospital visitors to proceed with caution.

“This is still real, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” she said. “If you feel sick, please don’t come.”

Physically or virtually, Dorsey wants to encourage people to make efforts to comfort those who are hospitalized.

“Just because we can’t be right next to each other, don’t not try, do what you can,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey said if you or someone you know is struggling, now is the time to reach out to a mental health professional.

‘We’re all going through this,” she said. “Try to remember this is just a season.”

Important Numbers: