Increased screen time makes back-to-school eye exams more important than ever

"Eye exams are one area where it's really important to get them in because 80-percent of our learning comes from our visual system," Dr. Dinwiddie said. "If they are even off by a little bit, it can really effect how they perform."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors say with increased screen time, eye exams are more important than ever as kids get ready to go back to school.

Between ZOOM video chats, staying indoors, and virtual learning, studies show children are logging twice as much screen time as they did before COVID-19.

Dr. Jessica Dinwiddie, an optometrist at The Exclusive Eye in Rogers, said too much screen time often makes the eyes work harder, which can lead to vision problems down the road.

Dr. Dinwiddie said 80-percent of learning comes from our visual system, so staying on top of your child’s eye health is one thing parents can do to make sure their student is ready for school no matter what that might look like this year.

I feel like the more that we can help them and set them up to succeed, the better. DR. JESSICA DINWIDDIE, OPTOMETRIST, THE EXCLUSIVE EYE

Long periods of screen time can contribute to digital eye strain.

Some symptoms include:

headaches

blurred vision

dry eyes

Dr. Dinwiddie said you can help mitigate these problems by taking frequent breaks, blinking routinely, and disengaging before bedtime.

See the Arkansas Optometric Association full press release below: