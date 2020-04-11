Independent candidates could miss November ballot due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — April is usually a big month for Independents running for office. These candidates need to get thousands of signatures just to get on the ballot, and now is when that process starts to ramp up. The COVID-19 outbreak puts those candidates in jeopardy of missing the required signatures needed by May 1.

Dan Whitfield is the only self-described progressive in the race against U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R) after Josh Mahony left the Democratic Party without a challenger.

“The three main things in my platform are medicare for all, fighting the climate crisis and the federal decriminalization of cannabis,” Whitfield said. “I want change. I wanna see things get better for the working class and not just the richest 1/10th of 1%.”

Whitfield is running as an Independent, and a hot start gave him confidence he’d be on the ballot in November.

“Just in the first 40% of our collection time, we were able to collect almost 5,000 signatures across Arkansas,” Whitfield said.

Now, he’s still hovering around 5,000 signatures as COVID-19 eliminated scheduled speeches and opportunities to collect more signatures. Going door-to-door has also been essentially scratched. The problem for Whitfield is he needs at least 10,000 viable signatures, which means he needs more than that to be safe.

“We would’ve needed to get about 17,500 signatures,” Whitfield said. “That way, if they counted 40% of them as unverified, we’d still have over 10,000 signatures.”

Dr. Andrew Dowdle is a political science professor at the University of Arkansas. He said April’s the heart of campaign season for Independents who need to pick up signatures. It’s hard to do so when candidates must stay away from everyone during the pandemic.

“This is a really unique challenge, and there are a number of states that’re looking into this and trying to deal with this,” Dowdle said.

It’ll be hard for most Independents to even get their names on the ballot this time around, Dowdle said.

“You may end up only having the three parties that end up having official status [that] have their candidates on their and maybe the Green Party,” Dowdle said, referencing the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian Parties.

Whitfield said he’s gone to e of state, legislature and governor’s office in hopes someone can make a change. There’s no incentive on their end to do so, Dowdle said.

“It can be really, really tough,” Whitfield said.

This is Whitfield’s one campaign, he said, noting he won’t run again if his campaign fails and won’t seek a second term if he were to unseat Cotton. He’ll seek legal action if there’s not a change to allow his name to be on the ballot even if he can’t get the signatures, he said. Still, he’s aware of the situation’s reality.

“We just need help,” Whitfield said. “There’s no way you can prepare for this. This isn’t a common occurrence.”