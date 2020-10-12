Indoor air & the coronavirus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The CDC is now saying the coronavirus can be spread through airborne particles that can linger in the air for minutes or even hours.

Some local businesses, schools and private homeowners are turning to HVAC companies for ways to make their indoor air safer from the spread of germs, bacteria and the coronavirus.

During the health crisis, Service Coordinator for Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Devaan Choppala said there has been an increase in demand for air purifiers and high-efficiency filtration – those technologies work to eliminate harmful particles in the air.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; indoor air is often 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air.

Paschal said UV light and hydroperoxide cleaners can kill 99.7% of bacteria and viruses in the air which can help in the fight against covid-19.

“It’s a family of viruses so if it’s effective against one of the families of viruses all of the technologies point that it’s going to be effective against other members of that family,” said Choppala.

Choppala said filters are your first line of defense and he recommends changing them out every two months, more if you have pets or a lot of people in an out of your home or business.

The CDC says that increasing ventilation can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, which you can do by opening your windows or doors of your home or business. It also recommends avoiding crowded indoor spaces, social distancing and the use of masks.