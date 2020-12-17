Infectious disease specialist fears the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come in Arkansas

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

"The stakes are so high and the misery is so great with this infection."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People are getting vaccinated in Arkansas, but doctors say now is not the time to let your guard down.

I wouldn’t have actually done this interview just to say we’re almost there if it weren’t for the just critical need for people to stay safe, just for a little bit longer. DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

Dr. Stephen Hennigan says in his more than 25 years as an infectious disease specialist, he never thought a vaccine could bring him such relief.

“I had no idea the weight of being vulnerable,” he said. “This is a glorious thing.”

Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The end’s in sight but do you think it’s going to get worse before it gets better?

“I do,” he said. “I think it will, and honestly it’ll be mostly related to Christmas, sadly.”

Dr. Hennigan said the odds of getting COVID-19 are greater than they’ve ever been before.

There’s no predicting who’s truly not going to do well and who’s going to do well. DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

The only way he said we can help our healthcare system and get back to some sort of normalcy is through vaccinations.

Our hospitals are filling up. DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

It doesn’t end there, though — Dr. Hennigan said it ends with you.

He said it’s crucial you practice the three W’s these next few months:

Washing your hands.

Wearing a mask.

Watching your distance.

“I can’t emphasize it enough,” Dr. Hennigan said. “People have no idea how bad it is.”