Infectious disease specialist fears the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People are getting vaccinated in Arkansas, but doctors say now is not the time to let your guard down.
I wouldn’t have actually done this interview just to say we’re almost there if it weren’t for the just critical need for people to stay safe, just for a little bit longer.DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST
Dr. Stephen Hennigan says in his more than 25 years as an infectious disease specialist, he never thought a vaccine could bring him such relief.
“I had no idea the weight of being vulnerable,” he said. “This is a glorious thing.”
The end’s in sight but do you think it’s going to get worse before it gets better?
“I do,” he said. “I think it will, and honestly it’ll be mostly related to Christmas, sadly.”
Dr. Hennigan said the odds of getting COVID-19 are greater than they’ve ever been before.
There’s no predicting who’s truly not going to do well and who’s going to do well.DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST
The only way he said we can help our healthcare system and get back to some sort of normalcy is through vaccinations.
Our hospitals are filling up.DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST
It doesn’t end there, though — Dr. Hennigan said it ends with you.
He said it’s crucial you practice the three W’s these next few months:
- Washing your hands.
- Wearing a mask.
- Watching your distance.
“I can’t emphasize it enough,” Dr. Hennigan said. “People have no idea how bad it is.”