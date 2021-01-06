INSIDE LOOK: AR lawmakers react to turn of events at U.S. Capitol

"I've never seen anything quite like this."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Representative Steve Womack (R-3) told KNWA/FOX 24 it’s a sad day for America, and what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, broke his heart.

This is not who we are as America. This is not how we resolve our differences. REP. STEVE WOMACK, (R) ARKANSAS

Representative Womack said he was sitting in the back row as Congress met to count votes and seat the next president.

In the process of a debate, he said he heard Trump supporters were headed closer to the Capitol and then it quickly turned into a very chaotic situation.

It’s a dark place for us to be right now, witnessing this on the very steps and inside the confines of the United States Capitol. REP. STEVE WOMACK, (R) ARKANSAS

University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle said he’s also shocked, even despite the rise in negative polarization.

“They end up feeling a lot more negatively about the other party,” he said.

Dowdle said negative polarization has been the driving force of politics in recent times.

This is obviously one of those things that you never ever really expect to see in the United States. ANDREW DOWDLE, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR

Representative Womack said America always lands on its feet, and he believes we will have better days ahead of us.

“At the end of the day, we’re not Republicans, or Democrats, or Independents,” Rep. Womack said. “We are Americans and we need to find our way because the world is watching.”