INSIDE LOOK: AR lawmakers react to turn of events at U.S. Capitol

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Representative Steve Womack (R-3) told KNWA/FOX 24 it’s a sad day for America, and what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, broke his heart.
This is not who we are as America. This is not how we resolve our differences.REP. STEVE WOMACK, (R) ARKANSAS
Representative Womack said he was sitting in the back row as Congress met to count votes and seat the next president.
In the process of a debate, he said he heard Trump supporters were headed closer to the Capitol and then it quickly turned into a very chaotic situation.
It’s a dark place for us to be right now, witnessing this on the very steps and inside the confines of the United States Capitol.REP. STEVE WOMACK, (R) ARKANSAS
University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle said he’s also shocked, even despite the rise in negative polarization.
“They end up feeling a lot more negatively about the other party,” he said.
Dowdle said negative polarization has been the driving force of politics in recent times.
This is obviously one of those things that you never ever really expect to see in the United States.ANDREW DOWDLE, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR
Representative Womack said America always lands on its feet, and he believes we will have better days ahead of us.
“At the end of the day, we’re not Republicans, or Democrats, or Independents,” Rep. Womack said. “We are Americans and we need to find our way because the world is watching.”
The deadly attack on the nation’s Capitol is a stain on American democracy—and the images of rioters scaling the walls, breaking windows and doors, occupying offices, and attacking Capitol Police are a national embarrassment. The disruption of the Constitutional duty of counting the votes of the states’ electors was a regretful occurrence. I am sad a protester lost her life in the melee, and that the iconic symbol of freedom in the world was violated by the mob. Particularly upsetting was the picture of a Northwest Arkansas resident at the desk of the Speaker of the House. I am concerned with the lack of a security plan given the known rally on the Ellipse and anxiously await a review of the events that led to the disturbance. A very disappointing day in America.WOMACK STATEMENT ON VIOLENCE AT THE CAPITOL