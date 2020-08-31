INSIDE LOOK: How Arkansas teachers feel about being back in class

"These teachers and administrators are all trying to figure it out," King said. "We're building the plane as we're flying it."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Coronavirus deaths are on the rise and cases continue to climb as Arkansas wraps up the first week of classes under new restrictions.

I was really nervous and very anxious, but amazing first week! STACY RICHEY, ENGLISH TEACHER, ROGERS HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL

Arkansas Secretary of Education, Johnny Key, said the first week back to school was a success, and Stacy Richey, an English teacher at Rogers Heritage High School, said she agrees.

“I think that they had missed the classroom atmosphere and so they were awesome,” she said while talking about her students. “They really did comply.”

Richey said it was a week spent learning a lot of new procedures.

“We [got to] stay in school so let’s keep wearing our masks,” she said. “Parents keep checking those temperatures, and checking with those kids before you send them.”

I think everybody is on the same page and as long as we are all doing our part, hopefully, this can happen. STACY RICHEY, ENGLISH TEACHER, ROGERS HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL

She said educators are fighting to make sure students are safe while getting the best education they possibly can.

“I think that we’re doing that, and we’re doing a good job,” she said.

Having that first week down will alleviate a lot of anxiety, I think. STACY RICHEY, ENGLISH TEACHER, ROGERS HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL



COURTESY OF BONNIE KING

University of Arkansas Clinical Instructor, Bonnie King, said she and her colleagues are doing the same.

“The teachers have done a great job doing everything in their power to make the students comfortable with all the new social distancing rules,” she said. “It was really good for my heart to see students in person this week.”

As cases in schools continue to climb, King said there’s quite a bit of stress going on.

“Everything that we used to know is now different,” she said. “In the way that we’re delivering it, in the way that we are able to relate to kids, and even small things.”

We love to hug on our kids and that’s not really acceptable right now. BONNIE KING, CLINICAL INSTRUCTOR, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

The first week of school is under their belts, but King said educators are continuing to ask for grace, as they head into another week of school in the dark of what that’s going to look like.

“These teachers and administrators are all trying to figure it out,” King said. “We’re building the plane as we’re flying it.”