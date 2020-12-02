INSIDE LOOK: Springdale teachers navigate second switch to virtual learning

"We’re here to serve our students and our families whether that’s a math lesson or just being there when they miss being at school."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Since students have been back to class districts in our area have been no stranger to pivoting from in-person to online and many such as Springdale Schools have had to make that transition following Thanksgiving break.

Tania Cardenas is a 6th grade math teacher at J.O. Kelly Middle School in Springdale.

For the last five years she’s been teaching in the classroom, but this year she’s doing it via ZOOM for the second time.

The Springdale School District pivoted to remote learning on Monday, November 30th, and will continue doing remote learning until Friday, December 4th.

According to the school, this time will be used to reset the required quarantines of staff.

It’s so sad and lonely looking around and the classroom being empty. TANIA CARDENAS, 6TH GRADE TEACHER, JO KELLY

Cardenas said the districts learned a lot when the pandemic first hit in March and Arkansas schools had to pivot to online learning.

“It’s a lot better this time than it was before,” she said.

As a full-time working, mother of four, she said she knows this virtual thing is no walk in the park though.

“It can definitely get overwhelming and stressful, we juggle so many things,” she said. “It can be a lot to manage.”

Regardless, said teachers are determined to handle anything that comes their way whether students are inside or outside of the classroom.

“When you get down to it and you talk to the kids and create those connections,” Cardenas said. “It just reminds you why we’re here and what we signed up for and why we come every day.”