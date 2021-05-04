Insurance tips for storm damages

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley insurance companies say they’re seeing an influx of calls after Monday’s storms and want to give you some reminders as you’re assessing damages.

Anwar Dominguez with Dominguez Insurance said the first step is to not delay calling your insurance company.

He said once you do that, make sure you’re preventing further losses, documenting all damages, and not throwing anything away.

Another important tip? Dominguez said don’t hire anyone to do any work without the company’s consultation.

For example: if a tree falls on a house and they don’t get the okay from the company beforehand, Dominguez said the company might not pay it.

Dominguez also wants to remind everyone to be patient as insurance agencies try and get to everyone.

We’re working through it as best as we can to help everyone out as best we can.

ANWAR DOMINGUEZ, INSURANCE AGENT

