FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Historic Saint James Missionary Baptist Church is accepting backpack and school supply donations for their upcoming family “Back 2 School” event.

During her appearance on KNWA Today, organizer and minister Monique Jones shared that numerous community organizations and businesses will be attending the event, and offer families an array of services and activities. It’s free to attend, and open to anyone who wishes to come.

The event will happen August 5, 2023 at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center. It will begin at 8 a.m., and continue to 12 p.m. The Yvonne Richardson Community Center is located at 240 E. Rock Street in Fayetteville.

You can find more information about the event and how to donate supplies through Saint James’ website, linked here.