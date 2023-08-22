ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The NWA Corvette Club is bringing back its Summer’s End Corvette Show on Saturday, August 26.

On KNWA Today, organizers told KNWA’s Perry Elyaderani that they were expecting over 200 vehicles to be displayed at the event.

Attendance to the event will be free, however proceeds from sponsors, show participants, and other fundraising efforts like a silent auction will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Altrusa International.

The car show judging will begin at 8 a.m. and continue through 2 a.m., and organizers recommend coming during this time to see the bulk of the vehicles that will be displayed.

For more information on the event, including times and activities you can participate in while there, you can visit the NWA Corvette Club’s website, linked here.