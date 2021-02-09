Is your car prepared for the cold?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The temperatures this week are expected to hit seasonal lows and while you might be mentally prepared, it’s important to make sure your car is well.

The owner of C&C Automotive in Fayetteville, Corey Van Dine, says car batteries have already been an enormous issue, and Monday alone, they switched out more batteries than they normally do in an entire week.

“Marginal battery will perform worse when we get a cold snap like this,” says Dine, “the major things that happen are no starts and electricity flows a lot slower when it is cold.”

Dine says overall upkeep on a car is the best defense when it comes to colder than normal temperatures.

He adds tier pressures can also fluctuate 6 or more PSI as temperatures start to hit the teens. So if this were to bring your tiers below 15 PSI, things can start to become dangerous in terms of breaking and driveability so it’s something to keep in mind.