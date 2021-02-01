‘It’s a good feeling.’ Bentonville man speaks about trading shorted stocks amid wild Wall Street week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Last week, the financial world experienced a much-discussed situation where millions of Reddit users invested in shorted stocks, drove up the prices and flipped the script on hedge fund managers that aimed to profit by shorting the stocks. Some of these “Main Street” investors live in Northwest Arkansas, and one main said he thinks the group will continue to move the markets.

John Honey lives in Bentonville, and when he invests, he looks to make money fast.

“I do a lot in cryptocurrency,” Honey said. “I’m kind of used to the big swings because that’s how crypto trades.”

Last week, millions of internet users who collaborate on the online forum website Reddit decided to take on Wall Street by buying up stocks like GameStop, AMC and others. These particular stocks were shorted, meaning hedge funds essentially bet they’d drop in price. Through a Reddit forum, a group decided to invest in the stocks, driving up the price as hedge funds bought back in to avoid even bigger losses.

“I initially went with RobinHood on Wednesday last week, and that went fine,” Honey said. “I bought some AMC, maybe one or two GME.”

Don Paul is a Senior Partner for Sphere Wealth Management in Fayetteville. He said the markets haven’t ever seen something like this.

“They’ve allowed now the average investor to become a part of this, which I personally think is a good thing,” Paul said.

Paul said Wall Street’s grip on the markets is strong, and hedge fund managers are working hard to keep that going.

“Now, today, I noticed GameStop was down to about $225 at the close of the day, so it looks like Round 2, the hedge fund managers are winning,” Paul said.

Some people have speculated this could permanently throw off the market. Paul disagreed.

“The jury’s still out on that,” Paul said. “We’ll see if that’s gonna be the case, but right now I’m not sure about that.”

The cadre of Reddit-influenced investors said they think this is the dawning of a new era.

“We have a lot more people involved,” Honey said.

Honey said he doesn’t think the group’s done yet despite trading companies like Robinhood implementing changes that make it more difficult to snatch up targeted, shorted stocks

“It’s a good feeling, because it’s the little guys coming and using the same sort of strategies as the big guys,” Honey said.