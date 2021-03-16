‘It’s exciting to get the opportunity to get more out there.’ Local medical community reacts to state opening Phase 1-C eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) announced Tuesday immediate eligibility for people in Phase 1-C of the state’s vaccine distribution plan. Local medical leaders said this was the right move but noted it could take some time for people to get their shots.

Many Arkansans have been searching far and wide to get appointments, something ADH administrator Connie Melton said was the case even before Tuesday’s announcement.

“As of yesterday, we’ve had a total of about 6,800 calls,” Melton said, referring to the state’s COVID-19 appointment hotline. “We’ve made about 1,200 appointments at the Arkansas Dept. of Health.”

Melton said there was an influx of calls Tuesday, but with 75 call takers at the ready, callers will get through if they stay on the line.

“There’s plenty of time to make that call,” Melton said.

Dr. Gary Berner is the Chief Medical Officer for Community Clinic. He said the local medical community supports the move to open up eligibility.

“It’s exciting to get the opportunity to get more out there,” Berner said.

Berner said once clinics like his own get enough vaccines, they’ll open up who they give shots to.

“This is our way to start to bring back our businesses that’re struggling,” Berner said. “This is to open our schools back up, have less Zoom meetings and start to have more in-person touch and communication.”