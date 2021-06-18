“It’s going to be like a family reunion” – Freedom Festival, a local Juneteenth celebration with Live music & Soul food

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Organizations across NWA are gearing up to observe Juneteenth and with it becoming a federal holiday communities have even more to celebrate.

It’s called the Freedom Festival, a celebration with live music and soul food. It’s all happening this Sunday.

Rochelle Bailey and Anthony Ball are behind the festival.

How did you decide on the name?

“We were looking for something that really connects everyone. Of course this is our independence as the black community. So, it was a name that we could all jump behind as a community… a black community and greater Northwest Arkansas,” said Ball.

What does Juneteenth mean to you?

“It means a celebration, it means freedom. It means we get to finally acknowledge our independence rather than America’s Independence of 1776… when we celebrate ours until 89 years later. So it’s very important that the community shares into this experience with us and this celebration,” said Bailey.

The festival will feature several local business owners, live performances and plenty of food. Ball says it will be like a family reunion and there is something for everyone.

It’s taking place in downtown Springdale at Shiloh square, Sunday, June 20 from 1 pm to 9 pm.