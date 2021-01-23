It’s time to start thinking about getting a Real ID

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you haven’t already gotten your real ID it may be a good time to start thinking about it. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance said over the last 5 years over 400 thousand real IDs have been issued.

While it sounds like a lot, it’s less than 20% of active IDs in the state. “We assume there is a much larger number of Arkansasans who will be looking to get a real ID between now and October,” says Hardin.

Because of this Hardin stresses, you should put aside some time now to get it done. “If you can if you are comfortable with coming into a revenue office do it now because it is going to be a significant group of people,” says Hardin.

I caught one local at the revenue office in Fayetteville who agrees it’s a good idea to get ahead of it.

“When you put it in perspective for everyone who works retail or at a ballpark you get the big sale and everyone storms the counter wanting it right now, they’re not happy,” says Chandlor Vance. “You don’t want to wait in line so just go ahead and get out and do it now.”

However, before you make the trip you want to make sure you are prepared. “We encourage everyone please go to ar.gov/realid and they will give you a quiz pass-fail if you will be able to obtain it,” says Hardin

At first, there were only 25 revenue offices offing real IDs, now it’s offered at all 134. So if you plan on getting on a plane after October 1st, you are going to need to get it done.