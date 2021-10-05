J.B. Hunt donating $1.25 million to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announced on Tuesday a $1.25 million contribution to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

The Lowell-based carrier says the donation will help the organization advance its mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

“The effects of suicide are felt across all cultures, ages, races, and genders,” said Stuart Scott, executive vice president and chief information officer at J.B. Hunt. “Now, more than ever, we want to lend support to new, inclusive, and innovative ways to positively impact those who are at risk for suicide or struggling with their mental health.”

The contribution will support AFSP programs nationwide and will also include education and community resources ” to create much-needed space for critical conversations around mental health and suicide prevention.”

“We have an enormous opportunity to prevent suicide, but we cannot do it alone,” said Robert Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “We are grateful for J.B. Hunt’s commitment to bring suicide prevention education into communities across the country, and optimistic about the positive impact our collaboration will make in reaching our goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by the year 2025.”

J.B. Hunt and AFSP have previously worked together to build suicide prevention education within the company and local communities, according to Tuesday’s release.

The company participated in AFSP’s Out of Darkness Walk on September 26 in observance of National Suicide PRevention Awareness Month.