LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JB Hunt is hosting a second dose Moderna vaccine clinic March 26th. The clinic is for those who received the first dose on Friday, February 26th.

The vaccine will be distributed at the JB Hunt Corporate Headquarters on 615 JB Hunt Corporate Drive.

People are asked to arrive at the clinic at the same time as they were given the first dose or before 4 p.m., and to bring their vaccination card and picture ID.