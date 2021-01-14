JBU plans to have students, staff tested for COVID-19 ahead of spring semester

More than a thousand people will have to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to John Brown University this spring semester

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a new requirement to take on-site classes this upcoming semester at John Brown University, a negative COVID-19 test.

“The numbers are growing all over Northwest Arkansas and the world we thought this was really prudent to establish this protocol,” VP of Student Development, athletics, and facilities Dr. Stephen Beers said.

Dr.Beers says while antigen tests will be accepted, it’s preferred students, faculty and staff take a PCR test at the end of the month. He says the university is getting one-thousand tests Friday to help get locals tested.

“If they can’t find a test before they get here we will not turn anybody away,” Dr. Beers said.

Abbey Hudgeons is one of the nearly two thousand people who will need to be tested.

“Someone tells you have to get tested for covid, not pleasant, but overall i trust JBU and their decision,” Hudgeons.

Dr. Beers says it’s all apart of their initiative, Love your neighbor, Love yourself, and Love JBU, a reminder to practice health guidelines to protect each other.

“It’s a little uncomfortable but it’s nothing in comparison to perhaps passing something on to someone you love, a friend or an elderly professor, Hudgeons said.

“We all need to stay safe,” Dr. Beers said. “We all need to wear our masks, it really does make a big difference.”

JBU released a full statement detailing how students and staff must show proof before the end of the month.