JBU saying goodbye to Communications Department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Communications Department has been given an end date of May 2022. Something that has left Sophmore Communications Major, Orry Phillips feeling unsupported, but not confused.

“If you’re shocked that they’re getting rid of the major itself, you just haven’t really been keeping up with things. We only have one full-time professor, the student to professor ratio is very bad,” says Phillips.

I spoke with the Communications Director for JBU, Julie Gumm, and she tells me this is less about doing away with a department and more about updating it to the changing times.

“We started developing a new major that is called integrated marking communications,” says Gumm, “its a really interesting combination of communication, marketing, data analytics, and some graphic design.”

Gumm says currently, there are 27 students enrolled as Communication Majors, and JBU will do their best to accommodate existing requirements.

“We think that a lot of the communication majors will move into that program,” says Gumm.

Gumm says the school paper will continue, however, journalism classes will not be offered at anything more than a Sophomore level. A decision that puts Phillips with a Journalism focus in a tough position.

“I don’t want to transfer. If I went to a bigger school the comm department would be safer I guess, and i’m saying this as someone who is very attached to the JBU community,” says Phillips.

Gumm says out of the 27 students under the Communication umbrella, many have already expressed interest in the new IMC department.