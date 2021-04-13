John Brown University hosts a signing event for teacher candidates

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
John Brown University_ Tuition Increase_3865730832427403419

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The John Brown University Department of Teacher Education hosted a signing event for teacher candidates on Tuesday, April 13.

Upcoming graduates were invited to the signing event to commit to teaching in Arkansas.

KNWA/FOX 24 asked a JBU senior why they wanted to get involved with teaching.

I ended up not only falling in love with the community and the state but then being in the schools specifically, I taught in Bentonville and Rogers districts. I just fell in love with their mission and what they stand for. So, I want to commit to teaching here.

Kinsey Cox, Senior, John Brown University

Guests from the Siloam Springs School District as well as JBU representatives spoke at the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers