John Brown University hosts a signing event for teacher candidates

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The John Brown University Department of Teacher Education hosted a signing event for teacher candidates on Tuesday, April 13.

Upcoming graduates were invited to the signing event to commit to teaching in Arkansas.

KNWA/FOX 24 asked a JBU senior why they wanted to get involved with teaching.

I ended up not only falling in love with the community and the state but then being in the schools specifically, I taught in Bentonville and Rogers districts. I just fell in love with their mission and what they stand for. So, I want to commit to teaching here. Kinsey Cox, Senior, John Brown University

Guests from the Siloam Springs School District as well as JBU representatives spoke at the event.