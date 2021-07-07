Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine protects against coronavirus and variants

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) – The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase across the state, and the ADH says all three vaccines will offer protection against the virus.

When it comes to the delta variant, Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine holds up. The company in a press release says its vaccine will defend against the coronavirus and variants including the fast-spreading delta variant.

J & J released a report stating in trial studies its single-dose shot was 85% effective against severe disease.

Dr. Joel Tumlison with the ADH says there are good indications that you will get good protection from the Johnson & Johnson shot. He adds your less likely to end up in the hospital or dying from the virus if vaccinated.

He says data is still coming out about the J & J vaccine and it appears to be effective against the variant.

“They’ve done some looking into did the person’s blood in the lab neutralizes the delta variant, and they indicated some good results in that,” said Dr. Tumlison.

Johnson & Johnson also report that the vaccine will offer at least 8 months of protection which was the timeframe it was examined.

Remember that you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The ADH says it is concerned by how widespread the delta variant is in the state and is urging folks to protect themselves.

Dr.Tumlison tells us the delta variant spreads two to three times faster than the original strain. There are indications that it causes more severe disease and it is sending more people to the hospital.

The ADH predicts that it will be the dominant strain before the end of the summer.

“What I would say is the variant is spread all over the state and there’s no reason to think that delta isn’t in your area of the state… It’s spreading wildly in Arkansas already and if it hasn’t come to your county it will be there very soon,” said Dr. Tumlison.

He adds that although the state has a significant number of people vaccinated it is not enough to suppress COVID-19.