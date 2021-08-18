Jumpstart back-to-school daily routine

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids across NWA are back in class but jumping back into the school day routine might not be so easy.

It’s important to establish a morning, after-school and bedtime routine with your family. Discuss a clear plan with your child so they know what is expected of them.

Licensed Professional Counselor Sarah Godlewski says it starts with a good night’s sleep. Sleep is imperative to a child’s mental health but also sets them up for a good day at school.

Repetition is going to help get back into the swings of things; like getting up at the same time in the morning, doing homework right after dinner, and having a set bath time.

Moreover, as you approach those evening hours, take the time to decompress

“If I know I’m getting my pajamas on and we are going to read a book this really kind of sets the mindset that we are going to relax. So finding something that is comforting to them… Something they enjoy doing,” said Godlewski.

You want to put those electronics, cellphones and any stimulating devices away before bed. That means no social media. Instead, look for activities that are soothing like reading or listening to an audiobook.

Also set an early bedtime so kids get enough rest for the day.

Preparing the night before for the morning also helps. Have your kids’ clothes picked out, have the backpacks and what is needed for school near the door, and have lunch packed and ready to go.

The better you stick to your routine, the smoother your days will go.

Now, some kids may be feeling anxious about being back in the classroom as we start another school year during a health crisis.

It’s important for parents to check in with their kids about their day, give them space to express their feelings and any concerns.

Certified Cognitive and Behavioral Therapist, Kati Wells, MS, LPC says it’s normal for kids to feel anxious about being back in school especially during a pandemic.

In fact, according to the National Institute of Mental Health about 31% of people between 13 and 18 experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetimes. Mental health-related disorders have only increased during the health crisis.

Wells says parents should have open and honest conversations with their kids about what is going on, find ways to ease their tensions, address their concerns and make them feel secure.

She adds to focus on the positive, their strength and take it day by day.

“Being able to celebrate the hard things that your child does is going to be a great way for them to gain that self-confidence and gain that self-efficacy that we want them to have,” said Wells.

She says to watch out for any changes in behaviors, restlessness, mood swings and excessive worrying.

She adds a healthy lifestyle can help manage anxiety. So make sure your child is eating right getting enough sleep and exercise. Meditation and journaling can also help your child relax.