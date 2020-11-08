Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman and woman of color elected as Vice President

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Kamala Harris, a black woman and a person of Indian descent, making history by becoming the first woman of color elected as Vice President of the United States.

Lindsey Leverett Higgins, an Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. sorority member said she is proud of her SORS who is a member of the same organization.

Leverett Higgins said this is a huge milestone for all women, women of color and also a great day for African-Americans.

“I am absolutely elated with this historic win for Kamala Harris,” said Leverett Higgins.

Leverett Higgins is also the Vice President of the NWA MLK Council, an advocacy group for justice and equality, and said she is glad to see Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision continue to come to fruition by seeing more doors open for minorities. It also ensures that the issues that people of color face are brought to justice. It’s an opportunity to further the organization’s missions and they plan to build on this momentum to reach more members in the community.

VP of the NAACP, NWA local chapter, Coby Davis shared the same sentiments saying that it supports all women and people of color having an equal seat at the table. He said it hopes with new administration comes more opportunities and efforts to help alleviate some of the social injustice we have seen in our country.

“We are thrilled to welcome a woman of color to the White House…. Not only are we at the NAACP excited but we join our brothers and sisters of Howard University, the AKA’s…”

Both agreed that this will also have a big impact on the younger generations.

“This is an opportunity for young girls, for young women of color to know that the possibilities are endless,” said Leverett Higgins.

“It’s something that they too can be a part of. It feels inclusive. Our young kids can look at people like Kamala and Barack and say that can be me one day,” said Davis.

Both the NWA MLK Council and the NWA NAACP local chapter said this county has become very divided and they hope the new leadership can bring people back together, no matter their party lines, social-economic status, gender or race.