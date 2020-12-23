Keep seniors active and engaged amid health crisis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During the health crisis, the senior population is the most vulnerable and with social restrictions in place its important to keep them connected to the community and local resources.

Director of the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center, Chase Gipson said they are fortunate to be able to keep some of their operations going during the pandemic.

The center is not open to the public but its staff is still providing its senior community — taxi services, curbside lunch pickup and meals on wheels. Since the pandemic hit, Gipson said the need for meals on wheels increased about 20 percent.

Most recently the center started an exercise class on the city’s public channel to get seniors up and moving. Gipson said the seniors who are the happiest and healthiest are the ones who are active and stay connected.

“Even if you slow down and you can’t exercise like you use to or do other things you were able to… you can still talk to people you can still engage with people and that becomes more important as you get older,” said Gipson.

Gipson said that the worst case scenario for a senior is someone who has not left their home in months because that can impact their overall well-being.

The center’s advice is to not stay cooped up inside. Take brisk walks for 20 mins a few days a week, explore a new hobby like cooking, bird watching or gardening.

Social interactions are also very important even if it is through a screen.

“We did that with my grandpa a little bit, where we went and we were on the phone and he was on the phone on the other side of the window and we talked for like 20 mins one day,” said Gipson.

“Find stuff to do outside, or walk the dog, there’s always something to do,” said Garry Aherns, a facility assistant. He is 74 years old. He said never stays down too long and that is what keeps him young.

Some seniors who connected at the center also created small social hubs, and they connect, call each other and meet up in safe ways.

The center sent care packages with some treats and socks for the holidays to its senior community as a way to say were thinking about you and tells us it’s important for seniors to continue to have a sense of community.

Overall, check-in on your elderly family, friends and neighbors and remember a phone call or facetime goes a long way.

If you are interested in receiving any of its transportation services, or home delivered meals call 479-571-2920 to register.