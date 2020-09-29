Kick virtual lessons into high gear

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Virtual school days can have some challenges. Add technical difficulties and less social interaction… it can take some adjusting to for some families.

Cassie Smith is the founder of the Social Homeschoolers Network, she suggests parents create a support system. Reach out to other moms and dads who also have their kids in virtual programs, look for community groups and see how you can work together.

Smith said she became successful with her kids after figuring out how to make learning fun for them.

Her advice, find ways to come together and still stay safe during this health crisis.

“Bring in friends do things together as a group. There’s always somebody going the same path as you so definitely use that resource to reach out to others. Say hey, my kid is not understanding this chemistry can we do it together,” said Smith.

Smith also suggests a change in scenery, take the classroom outside, go to the museum or turn a trip to the park into a nature study.

You can also break up the day by engaging your kids in other activities like art classes, music or sports.

The Social Homeschoolers Network has mini academies to give families some options in that area..

Also, communicate with your child’s teacher, if you are facing challenges. You might be able to come up with a solution together.

Most importantly she said stay calm, take breaks and take it one day at a time.