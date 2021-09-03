Kicking off Razorbacks Football season; plus preview of Arkansas Marching Band

FAYETTEVILLE (KNWA/KFTA) — We are one day away from game day and thousands of fans will pack the razorbacks stadium to cheer on the hogs.

There’s a lot of excitement for this season opener and it will feel like a traditional game with the spirit squad, marching band and it’s back to full capacity.

The stadium can seat more than 70,000 people and the U of A is expecting a full house.

Senior Associate Athletic Director, Kevin Trainor says they have learned a lot about dealing with crowds during the pandemic.

The staff has stepped up cleaning efforts and there will be several hand sanitizing stations available.

Fans will not be required to wear a mask outdoors but if you are coming to the game you still want to bring a face-covering with you.

“If they go in indoor spaces such as clubs, suites, hog heaven stores, that sort of thing consistent with campus policy they will need a mask to enter those areas,” said Trainor.

Fans are also encouraged to social distance when possible.

Tailgating is back and parking lots will open to the public at 6 am Saturday morning. Kickoff for the big game is at one o’clock.

Trainor says he does expect it to be a hot day so bring your empty water bottles. There will be water refill stations as well as cooling stations throughout the stadium.

You will also have the chance to get a COVID-19 shot if you choose to do so. The university tells us this is part of their continued efforts to make the vaccine available to its community. Trainor says they partnered with the NWA Council to host the vaccination pop clinic. It will be on the lower north end zone concourse, near the first aid station. It will stay open throughout the game.

“We’re trying to do our part with the community to get people who haven’t been vaccinated and want to be vaccinated. It’s really a great environment when we can come together as a community to cheer on the hogs and also come together to promote the health of people in our region,” said Trainor.

If you are getting your second shot, then you will need to bring your vaccination card with you. They are offering the Pfizer vaccine so anyone 12 and older can get the shot. Those under 18 will need parental guidance.

There is another mobile clinic happening at Hogtown during pregame festivities.