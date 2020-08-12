Kids feeling stress and anxiety heading back-to-school

"Under the circumstances that we're in now, teachers are under additional stress that they're having to deal with too," King said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’re two weeks away from the start of school and the governor showing no signs of pushing the start date back.





COURTESY OF JENNIFER TSCHEPIKOW

It’s not just teachers and parents feeling the stress brought on by this pandemic, it’s kids too — maybe even more than we realize.

I think it’s so important for adults and parents to be a light and shine for them. JENNIFER TSCHEPIKOW, MOTHER OF TWO

Jennifer Tschepikow is a local mother-of-two.

She recently shared this post on social media — a conversation she had with her 6-year-old son, asking her when the coronavirus is going to end.

COURTESY OF JENNIFER TSCHEPIKOW

“I just told him I didn’t know but we just have to do our best at washing our hands and keeping our masks on,” Tschepikow said. “He basically just told me that he’s tired of it and I totally get it. I think we all are.”

A simple heart-to-heart showing a glimpse of what many children are feeling about this pandemic.

“The unknown that is scary,” she said. “We’re all going through all of this together and it’s all new and it is stressful.”

University of Arkansas Childhood Education Instructor said kids are also experiencing the high level of stress people are into a school year of uncertainty.

“They see us grappling with these tough decisions,” she said. “They hear us having conversations.”

It’s a domino effect, happening in homes and eventually in the classrooms.

“It’s just this compounding stress that we’re going to have to deal with or it’s going to impact student learning,” she said. “Any way we can alleviate stress for teachers would be beneficial to their students.”

With open conversations, King said we can all help each other try and manage the back to school anxiety.

Just acknowledge that we are all feeling the stress, and there are things we can do about it. It’s very empowering. BONNIE KING, CHILDHOOD EDUCATION INSTRUCTOR, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

COURTESY OF JENNIFER TSCHEPIKOW

“There’s so much negative everywhere else,” she said. “The positive is just so much more important.”