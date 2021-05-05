Kids gear up for National Bike to School Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents if you’re getting ready for your student to head to school there’s still time to grab that helmet and have them gear up for National Bike to School Day.

The first National Bike to School Day took place in 2012 and since then the initiative has been used to raise awareness about safety, community and health. Schools across the country are taking part including Walker Elementary in Springdale.

When you’re out on your route, take a closer look at the conditions around your school and ask yourself what more can be done to make the route safer for those who bike or walk to school. Let your participating school know what you’ve come up with.

Bike Safety Tips

Wear a helmet

Stop and check for traffic before crossing

Use marked crossings

Obey the traffic lights

Biking is a great way to build a sense of community but also great exercise and a way to stay active.

If you are a virtual student, you can still participate by taking a bike ride in your neighborhood or at your local park.