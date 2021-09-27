Kiss a Pig Gala: Meet Andrew Huntsinger

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Andrew Huntsinger was a teenager when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“Just over a course of those few weeks I went from 140 pounds to 110 pounds, I lost a ton of weight,” Andrew said.

He says it’s forced him to have discipline in his life, planning what to eat, taking his shots, and regularly testing his blood sugar. A lifestyle his family has adapted to.

“The more that we work out, eat healthy, and the less insulin he has to take, the longer I know I’m going to keep him around,” his wife, Sarah said.



“He’s doing really good at taking care of himself and he’s a really good daddy,” his daughter, Emily said.

The Huntsinger’s have been involved with Kiss a Pig for several years, in fact, it’s where Andrew and Sarah met.

“I don’t know if Andrew didn’t have diabetes, we might not have met 12 years ago,” Sarah said.

The Kiss a Pig Gala has raised millions of dollars, going directly to research to find a cure for the disease affecting more than a million Americans like Andrew.

“You know one of the things about diabetes is because there isn’t a cure, you feel a little bit helpless,” Andrew said. “So being able to raise a lot of money, help with research and help with people struggling with the disease you feel like you’re fighting back. It gives you a little power in a situation where you’re powerless.”