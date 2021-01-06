Know Your COVID-19 Status; U of A hosting 3-day Drive-Thru Testing event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As students head back to campus for the spring semester, health officials are working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Know your COVID-19 status is the theme here. The U of A encouraging its students and staff to get tested before the start of the spring semester, which begins next week. The university is partnering with the department of health to host this three-day campus wide testing event. It’s open to all of its students, faculty and staff.

A spokesperson with the Pat Walker Health Center, Zac Brown said they’ve received a lot of positive feedback about their past drive through events and want to continue to increase access to testing for its university community.

“The students seemed to very well respond to it. They like the quickness of it and the fact that the results were returned within 24 to 48 hours. So, we decided to replicate the same process,” said Brown.

On top of testing, he encourages its students, faculty and staff to stick to the COVID-19 safety guidelines. This includes wearing your mask, washing your hands and keeping your distance which should all be second nature to everyone at this point.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing clinic

Jan. 6 – Jan. 8

8 am – 3:30pm

Parking lot across Baum-Walker Stadium

Corner of West 15th street & South Razorback road

You should bring your insurance and ID cards with you and there should be no out of pocket cost. Make sure to also have your mask on as well, you will pull it down for a moment when taking the test.

On top of the drive through clinic, the Pat Walker Health Center is open and continues to offer testing 5 days a week to its students and employees. All you have to do is call to make an appointment or schedule one online.

“We have found through the successes of last semester that the more that we create easier opportunities for students to get tested the more students come out and get tested.”

Brown reminds students who get tested off-campus to use the online portal to self-report positive results.

He reassures students and staff that there are no consequences to testing positive. The university can better connect you with academic resources, medical support, quarantine or isolation space if they know.

The self-reporting also helps the university track cases on campus and better understand the prevalence of the virus in its community.